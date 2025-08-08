Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india-at-100
Federalism Debate: N K Singh, Haseeb Drabu On Tax Devolution | BT India@100

Federalism Debate: N K Singh, Haseeb Drabu On Tax Devolution | BT India@100

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 2:31 PM IST

At the BT India@100 summit, former Finance Commission heads and policymakers dive deep into the federal fiscal fault lines of India. N K Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, explains how cess and surcharges are shrinking the divisible tax pool—despite a constitutional promise of greater state share. Haseeb Drabu, former J&K Finance Minister, calls for a radical rethink of Indian federalism, beyond just tax sharing, toward economic integration and market-linked governance. In this riveting session moderated by Rajdeep Sardesai, the panel unpacks why states feel disempowered, and what it’ll take to truly empower them by 2047.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended