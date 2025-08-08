Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india-at-100
Gadkari Urges Shift to Rural, Agriculture-Led Growth for India’s Economic Transformation

Gadkari Urges Shift to Rural, Agriculture-Led Growth for India’s Economic Transformation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

At the BT India@100 Summit, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the need to shift India’s growth model to rural-focused. Highlighting that agriculture and allied sectors contribute only 12% to GDP, he outlined opportunities in fishing, dairy, and advanced farming technologies like AI-based crop monitoring. Gadkari emphasized water management through river-linking projects, drip irrigation, and optimal resource use to triple agriculture growth. He said boosting rural productivity can drive exports, create jobs, and fuel ethanol production from surplus crops. His vision: strengthen villages, agriculture, and allied industries to ensure balanced, sustainable economic growth.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended