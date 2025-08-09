Gen Beta’s New Money Mindset | Rachana Ranade, AssetYogi & More At BT India@100

The session “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Gen Beta’s Money Mindset” at the Business Today India@100 Summit takes a deep dive into the financial psyche of India’s youngest earners. Moderated by Sakshi Batra and Karishma Asoodani, the session features personal finance influencers like Rachana Ranade, Sarthak Ahuja, Mukul Malik, and Sanjay Kathuria. Together, they explore how Gen Beta is thinking differently about wealth, investing early, side hustles, financial freedom, and digital tools. From traditional savings to crypto curiosity, this is a fascinating look at the future of financial behaviour in India. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.