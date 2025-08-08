How AI Is Powering Safer Elevators and Smarter Cities in India | BT India@100

From elevators to highways—AI is quietly revolutionizing how we move. At the India@100 summit, KONE India MD Amit Gossain, in conversation with host Shaili Chopra, explains how artificial intelligence is already being used to predict elevator failures before they happen, enhancing safety and reliability. Drawing parallels with smart traffic systems, Gossain shows how AI and IoT can transform transportation, reduce road accidents, and optimize urban mobility. As India positions itself as a tech powerhouse, Gossain argues AI is the differentiator India needs to lead globally. A compelling discussion on how India can leapfrog into a safer, smarter, and more connected future.