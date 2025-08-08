Business Today
How Can India Grow Without Widening Inequality? | Surjit Bhalla At India@100

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar / Surabhi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

Can India grow rapidly and still ensure that prosperity reaches everyone? At the Business Today India@100 summit, the session ‘A Less Unequal India: Growth That Includes Everyone’ brings together leading economists Dr Surjit Bhalla, Dhiraj Nayyar, and Abheek Barua to discuss the challenge of inclusive growth. Moderated by Business Today’s Shailendra Bhatnagar and Surabhi, this session dives into the policies and frameworks needed to ensure India’s development journey does not leave anyone behind. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.

TAGS:
