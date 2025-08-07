India@100: Journey To 2047 – What Will It Take To Be The World’s 3rd Largest Economy?

As India strides toward its 100th year of independence in 2047, the goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy is within reach—but what will it take? In this engaging video, we explore the roadmap to transform India into a $10 trillion economic powerhouse. From boosting manufacturing through Make in India to leveraging technology via Digital India, we analyze key drivers of growth. How can India scale its infrastructure, enhance skill development, and foster innovation to compete globally? We dive into the role of sustainable energy, startup ecosystems, and global trade partnerships in fueling India’s rise. Challenges like income inequality, urbanization, and climate change are also addressed, with insights from experts on balancing growth with inclusivity. What policies and reforms will propel India past economic giants? Can it harness its demographic dividend to lead in AI, renewable energy, and more?