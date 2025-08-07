India@100 : Top 3 Challenges India Must Tackle To Become A Global Economic Powerhouse By 2047

As India sets its sights on becoming a global economic powerhouse by its 100th year of independence in 2047, significant challenges lie ahead. In this insightful video, we uncover the top three hurdles India must overcome to achieve its ambitious vision. From bridging the urban-rural divide and addressing income inequality to scaling infrastructure for a $10 trillion economy, we explore the complexities of India’s growth journey. How will India tackle skill shortages in a rapidly evolving tech landscape? Can it balance sustainable development with industrial expansion? We delve into critical issues like education reform, climate resilience, and inclusive growth, backed by expert analysis and real-world data. Discover how government policies, private innovation, and societal shifts can address these challenges to propel India toward global leadership. What steps must India take to ensure equitable progress for its 1.4 billion people?