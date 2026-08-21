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#IndiaAt100 | Manufacturing Jobs In The AI Age: What Will The Future Workforce Look Like?

#IndiaAt100 | Manufacturing Jobs In The AI Age: What Will The Future Workforce Look Like?

Marya Shakil
Marya Shakil / Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 21, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026, 2:07 PM IST

AI is transforming the workplace and manufacturing jobs are no exception. In this #IndiaAt100 session, Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India Country Head, LinkedIn, explores how artificial intelligence, automation and emerging technologies are reshaping the skills India’s manufacturing workforce will need. From new-age jobs and digital skills to changing hiring trends and workforce productivity, the conversation will examine how India can prepare its talent for a technology-driven manufacturing future and build the workforce needed for India @100. This session is moderated by India Today TV’s Marya Shakil & Business Today TV’s Karishma Asoodani. 

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