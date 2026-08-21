IndiaAt100 | Manufacturing Jobs In The AI Age: What Will The Future Workforce Look Like?

AI is transforming the workplace and manufacturing jobs are no exception. In this #IndiaAt100 session, Kumaresh Pattabiraman, India Country Head, LinkedIn, explores how artificial intelligence, automation and emerging technologies are reshaping the skills India’s manufacturing workforce will need. From new-age jobs and digital skills to changing hiring trends and workforce productivity, the conversation will examine how India can prepare its talent for a technology-driven manufacturing future and build the workforce needed for India @100. This session is moderated by India Today TV’s Marya Shakil & Business Today TV’s Karishma Asoodani.