IndiaAt100 | Manufacturing: The Engine That Could Power India’s 2047 ‘Viksit Bharat’ Dream

Manufacturing will be at the heart of India’s ambition to become a global economic powerhouse by 2047. In this #IndiaAt100 LIVE session, Professor S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), explores the opportunities and challenges shaping India’s manufacturing future. From boosting productivity and employment to building resilient supply chains and attracting global investment, the conversation examines how a stronger manufacturing ecosystem can accelerate growth and help shape the India of 2047. This session is moderated by Business Today TV’s Aabha Bakaya & Business Today’s Surabhi.