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#IndiaAt100 | Manufacturing: The Engine That Could Power India’s 2047 ‘Viksit Bharat’ Dream

#IndiaAt100 | Manufacturing: The Engine That Could Power India’s 2047 ‘Viksit Bharat’ Dream

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Surabhi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 21, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026, 1:36 PM IST

Manufacturing will be at the heart of India’s ambition to become a global economic powerhouse by 2047. In this #IndiaAt100 LIVE session, Professor S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), explores the opportunities and challenges shaping India’s manufacturing future. From boosting productivity and employment to building resilient supply chains and attracting global investment, the conversation examines how a stronger manufacturing ecosystem can accelerate growth and help shape the India of 2047. This session is moderated by Business Today TV’s Aabha Bakaya & Business Today’s Surabhi.

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