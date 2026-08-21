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#IndiaAt100: MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan On Building Bharat’s Aatmanirbhar Tech Stack

#IndiaAt100: MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan On Building Bharat’s Aatmanirbhar Tech Stack

Pooja Shali
Pooja Shali / Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 21, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026, 1:27 PM IST

India’s digital future will depend not just on using global technology, but on building critical capabilities of its own. In this #IndiaAt100 LIVE session, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), explores India’s push towards a stronger, more self-reliant technology ecosystem. From electronics and semiconductors to digital infrastructure, emerging technologies and domestic innovation, the conversation will examine how an Aatmanirbhar tech stack can strengthen India’s technological and economic ambitions by India @100. This session is moderated by India Today Group's Pooja Shali & Business Today TV’s Karishma Asoodani.

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