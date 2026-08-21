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#IndiaAt100 | Swapan Dasgupta On West Bengal’s Growth Story: Can It Power India’s Next Leap?

#IndiaAt100 | Swapan Dasgupta On West Bengal’s Growth Story: Can It Power India’s Next Leap?

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 21, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026, 1:34 PM IST

West Bengal has a crucial role to play in shaping India’s growth story towards 2047. In this #IndiaAt100 LIVE session, Swapan Dasgupta, Finance Minister, West Bengal in and exclusive conversation with explores the state’s economic potential, investment opportunities and its role in strengthening India’s next phase of growth. From infrastructure and industry to trade, jobs and investment, the conversation examines how West Bengal can unlock its strengths and emerge as a powerful engine for India @100. This session is moderated by Business Today’s Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi.

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