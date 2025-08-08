Is Trump’s Tariff Push A Negotiating Ploy Or Policy Shift? | Neelkanth Mishra At India @100

At the India @100 event by Business Today, Consulting Anchor Aabha Bakaya engages in an insightful conversation with Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist at Axis Bank & Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC), on the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump’s fresh tariff action on India. Mishra analyses whether this move is merely a negotiating tactic or signals a deeper strategic disengagement, especially in the context of 25 years of calibrated India–U.S. re-engagement, rising China–U.S. competition, deep tech collaboration, and defence cooperation. He raises critical questions on why India has been given only 21 days to respond compared to China’s 90, and whether American businesses with large investments in India will influence the final outcome. This discussion offers a nuanced look at geopolitics, trade policy, and economic strategy at a pivotal moment for India.