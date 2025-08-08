Jayen Mehta Explains Why Amul Will Never Launch An IPO | BT India@100

No IPO. No shareholders. No Wall Street games.



At the BT India@100 summit, Amul MD Jayen Mehta responded to a buzzing question—will India’s most beloved dairy brand ever go public? His answer was firm and clear: Never. Mehta explained why Amul’s cooperative model stands in sharp contrast to profit-hungry private firms. While listed companies buy cheap and sell high, Amul pays maximum to farmers and offers best value to consumers. That, he says, leaves little room for traditional profit-based stock valuation. Instead of chasing shares, Mehta jokingly suggested: “Buy a cow, become a member of the cooperative.”