Just 33% Of Rural Households Rely On Farming: Shock Data At Bt India@100

Rural India isn't what you think. At Business Today’s India@100 summit, Rajesh Shukla, MD & CEO of PRICE, delivered a data-backed jolt: Only 33% of rural households in India depend primarily on farming. That means a staggering 65% of rural India earns from non-farm sources — from daily wage labor to salaried jobs and self-employment. Shukla’s comments sparked a powerful discussion with leaders like Jayen Mehta (Amul), S Sivakumar (ITC), and Amarjeet Sinha (CSEP). Moderator Karishma Asoodani (BTTV) pressed for answers on how India should reimagine its agri-policy, rural employment model, and future investments. This session questions outdated assumptions—and forces a rethink of how India will feed itself and grow by 2047.