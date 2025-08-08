McKinsey’s Rajat Dhawan on How India’s Innovation Will Drive $30T Economy

At the Business Today India@100 Summit, Rajat Dhawan, Managing Partner at McKinsey India, highlighted India's potential transformative growth over the next 15 years. While India's participation in global value creation has been just 1% over the past 15 years, Dhawan emphasized a significant shift driven by 18 key sectors. These include traditional industries like auto components and pharmaceuticals, as well as emerging fields such as electric mobility, which integrates batteries, electric vehicles, and mining. This diverse set of arenas, fueled by innovation and evolving technology, could collectively generate $8 to $10 trillion in growth, propelling India’s economic journey from $5 trillion to $30 trillion.