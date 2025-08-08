Business Today
Nitin Gadkari’s Mega Infra Plans: 100 Km Roads/Day, Lower Logistics Costs & Electric Bus Revolution

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

At the BT India@100 Summit, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari outlined his ambitious vision for India’s infrastructure by 2047. Emphasizing John F. Kennedy’s belief that strong roads build strong economies, Gadkari detailed ongoing projects worth ₹1 lakh crore in Delhi-NCR, with another ₹40,000 crore set to begin. He aims to boost road construction from 38 km/day to 100 km/day, with contracts worth ₹10 lakh crore by March. Highlighting a logistics cost drop from 16% to a projected 9% by December, he stressed the export boost and unveiled plans for electric, flash-charging buses to revolutionize public transport.

