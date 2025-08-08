Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
india-at-100
Nitin Gadkari’s Vision For Bharat@2047 | BT India@100 Summit

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 2:29 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways, shares his bold and actionable vision for India’s infrastructure future in a session on ‘The Road to 2047: A Doer’s Vision for Bharat’s Future’ at the BT India@100 summit. In conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Gadkari discusses green highways, smart logistics, and connectivity solutions that will shape a developed India by 2047. A must-watch for every policy and infra enthusiast. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and Arthaus.

TAGS:
