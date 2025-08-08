Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india-at-100
Outsmarting Trump: Montek Ahluwalia’s Blueprint For India’s Trade And Growth Strategy

Outsmarting Trump: Montek Ahluwalia’s Blueprint For India’s Trade And Growth Strategy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

At the BT India@100 summit, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Dy Chairman of the Planning Commission argues that India’s real challenge lies not in reacting to Trump’s tariff threats, but in accelerating growth from 6–6.5% to a more ambitious 8–8.5%. He criticizes U.S. trade policy under Trump, calling it “bullying”, and notes that most major economies have “kowtowed” to Washington’s stance. Mr. Ahluwalia urges India to focus on negotiating smartly with the U.S. while pursuing a bolder, outward-looking trade strategy. He warns against protectionism and recommends sealing FTAs with the UK and EU, while encouraging India to apply for membership in the CPTPP as a strong signal of its global intent. He also emphasizes the need to go beyond tariff discussions and focus on harmonizing behind-the-border standards to truly integrate with the evolving global economy.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended