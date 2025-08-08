Outsmarting Trump: Montek Ahluwalia’s Blueprint For India’s Trade And Growth Strategy

At the BT India@100 summit, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Dy Chairman of the Planning Commission argues that India’s real challenge lies not in reacting to Trump’s tariff threats, but in accelerating growth from 6–6.5% to a more ambitious 8–8.5%. He criticizes U.S. trade policy under Trump, calling it “bullying”, and notes that most major economies have “kowtowed” to Washington’s stance. Mr. Ahluwalia urges India to focus on negotiating smartly with the U.S. while pursuing a bolder, outward-looking trade strategy. He warns against protectionism and recommends sealing FTAs with the UK and EU, while encouraging India to apply for membership in the CPTPP as a strong signal of its global intent. He also emphasizes the need to go beyond tariff discussions and focus on harmonizing behind-the-border standards to truly integrate with the evolving global economy.