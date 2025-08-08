Panagariya: Trump Tariffs A Pivotal Moment, If One Market Is Closing We Need Other Markets

Dr Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission analyses the impact of Trump tariffs for the Indian economy. Speaking to Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, at the BT India@100 summit, the veteran economist compares the current situation to the 1991 crisis and says the tariff challenge presents a “pivotal moment” for policy-makers. While making it clear that he is not privy to details of trade negotiations, he says that the country needs to diversify its list of trade partners.