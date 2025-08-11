Piyush Goyal At BT India@100 | “Why Do You Think Everyone Wants A Trade Deal With India?

Piyush Goyal states that 'the world recognizes the strengths of India'. He highlights that numerous countries and blocs are engaging with India for trade, including the UAE, Mauritius, Australia, and the four-nation EFTA bloc. Goyal mentions ongoing dialogues with the UK, Oman, the EU, the US, Chile, Peru, and New Zealand, among others. He attributes this global interest to India's demographic advantages and the significant demand generated by its 1.4 billion aspirational citizens. According to Goyal, this large population creates a 'huge market,' which is the primary reason countries are seeking better market access and trade relationships with India.