News
india-at-100
Piyush Goyal Challenge At BT India@100 | “No One Can Make India Bow Down”

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

At the BT India@100 Summit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sent a strong message to the world: “Bharat ko koi nahi jhuka sakta” — no one can make India bow down. In a spirited address, Goyal highlighted India’s growing economic power, political stability, and self-reliance as the backbone of its global standing. He stressed that India will negotiate and engage with the world from a position of strength, not submission. The statement resonated with the audience, underscoring a confident, assertive India on the world stage. This clip captures that powerful moment from BT India@100.

