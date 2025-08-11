Piyush Goyal Challenge At BT India@100 | “No One Can Make India Bow Down”

At the BT India@100 Summit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sent a strong message to the world: “Bharat ko koi nahi jhuka sakta” — no one can make India bow down. In a spirited address, Goyal highlighted India’s growing economic power, political stability, and self-reliance as the backbone of its global standing. He stressed that India will negotiate and engage with the world from a position of strength, not submission. The statement resonated with the audience, underscoring a confident, assertive India on the world stage. This clip captures that powerful moment from BT India@100.