Piyush Goyal Defends UK Trade Deal | BT India@100 | “A Win For India In A Big Way”

At the BT India@100 Summit, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal mounted a spirited defence of the India–UK free trade agreement, dismissing criticism over government procurement and Scotch whisky imports. Speaking to Siddharth Zarabi (Group Editor, Business Today) and Gaurav Sawant (India Today Group), Goyal explained how the deal safeguards MSMEs, opens up UK’s public procurement to Indian firms, and secures over 99% preferential access to the UK market. He also highlighted a breakthrough on short-term worker visas that will save Indians in the UK an estimated ₹8,000–10,000 crore in social security contributions each year. From dispelling Scotch whisky myths to unlocking massive export and employment opportunities, Goyal calls the FTA a “wonderful deal” and a “win for India in a big way.”