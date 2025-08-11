Piyush Goyal On India’s Big Trade Push | BT India@100 | Global FTAs & Modi’s Vision

At the BT India@100 Summit, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal outlined India’s ambitious global trade strategy, highlighting how the Modi government’s free trade agreements are driving economic growth and strengthening India’s position in the world. Speaking to Siddharth Zarabi (Group Editor, Business Today) and Gaurav Sawant (India Today Group), Goyal contrasted the current FTA approach with that of the UPA era, citing successful agreements with the UAE, Mauritius, Australia, the EFTA bloc, and the UK. He revealed ongoing dialogues with the EU, US, Oman, Chile, Peru, and New Zealand — all eager to tap into India’s 1.4 billion-strong aspirational market. From India’s STEM talent to its demographic edge, Goyal paints a confident picture of a nation poised for trade leadership by 2047.