Piyush Goyal’s Fiery Attack On Rahul Gandhi | BT India@100 | Business Today

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

At the BT India@100 Summit, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his repeated claims of rigged elections and anti-India remarks. Speaking to moderators Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today and India Today TV’s Gaurav Sawant, Goyal condemned such statements as “absurd” and accused Gandhi of undermining India’s democratic institutions, especially the Election Commission. Watch this fiery exchange from the BT India@100 stage as Piyush Goyal defends India’s electoral process, calls out “dynastic politics”, and urges the nation to focus on the goal of Viksit Bharat.

