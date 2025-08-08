Business Today
Shaping A Healthy Future For Bharat | Shobana Kamineni, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi At BT India@100

Sneha Mordani
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 9:04 PM IST

Health is wealth — and at the Business Today India@100 Summit, the session “Shaping A Healthy Future for Bharat” explores how India can build a robust, accessible, and tech-enabled healthcare system by 2047. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Chairperson, Apollo HealthCo and Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, in a conversation moderated by Sneha Mordani, delve into the future of primary care, medical infrastructure, preventive health, digital healthcare, and public-private collaboration. With a sharp focus on Bharat’s diverse and growing population, this session lays down the path to healthier citizens and a stronger economy. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.

TAGS:
