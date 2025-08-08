Small Retail Investors Should Not Invest In F&O, Says Ashishkumar On Protecting Investors

At the BT India@100 summit, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE addresses the recent Jane Street episode and the broader issue of small retail investors losing money in the F&O segment. He explains why derivatives are not suited for inexperienced or low net-worth investors, and emphasizes the importance of education and regulatory safeguards. Chauhan also outlines how exchanges and SEBI can work together to prevent future episodes like Jane Street 2.0 by identifying patterns and canceling trades automatically under new regulations.