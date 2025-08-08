Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india-at-100
Small Retail Investors Should Not Invest In F&O, Says Ashishkumar On Protecting Investors

Small Retail Investors Should Not Invest In F&O, Says Ashishkumar On Protecting Investors

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

At the BT India@100 summit, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE addresses the recent Jane Street episode and the broader issue of small retail investors losing money in the F&O segment. He explains why derivatives are not suited for inexperienced or low net-worth investors, and emphasizes the importance of education and regulatory safeguards. Chauhan also outlines how exchanges and SEBI can work together to prevent future episodes like Jane Street 2.0 by identifying patterns and canceling trades automatically under new regulations.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended