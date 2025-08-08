Business Today
Surjit Bhalla: India’s Next Big Reforms For Faster Growth | India @100

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 6:23 PM IST

At the India @100 Business Today event, economist and former IMF Executive Director Surjit Bhalla shares his views on the balance between growth and inequality in India. He argues that the country has prioritised redistribution for too long and now needs bold reforms to accelerate growth. From the urgent need for agricultural reforms to tackling high manufacturing tariffs, Bhalla outlines his top priorities for India’s economic future. He also reflects on why sectors like software and pharmaceuticals have thrived without heavy government intervention, and why manufacturing continues to lag.

