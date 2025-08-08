The Critical Role Of Indian States In Achieving Global GDP Leadership | India@100

What will it take for India to become the world’s 3rd largest economy? Former Chairman of the 16th Planning Commission N K Singh and Dr Haseeb Drabu, Economist and Former Finance Minister of Jammu & Kashmir join India Today TV Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai in a session ‘The Role of States in Powering India to Global #3 GDP’ at the BT India@100 summit. The panellists emphasise that states must become the real growth drivers. And the conversation also turns to fiscal federalism, policy execution, and state-led innovation. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and Arthaus.