Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india-at-100
The Rise Of The Global-Scale Corporation In India | India@100 Panel

The Rise Of The Global-Scale Corporation In India | India@100 Panel

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 8:53 PM IST

At the Business Today India@100 Summit, the session “Built in Bharat: The Rise of Global-Scale Corporations” highlights how Indian companies are increasingly becoming competitive on a global scale. Industry leaders including Manish Sharma (Panasonic India), Anshuman Magazine (CBRE), Dr Aashish Chaudhry (Aakash Healthcare), and Amit Gossain (KONE) share powerful stories of innovation, resilience, and expansion. Moderated by Shaili Chopra, the discussion focuses on what it takes to scale in global markets while staying rooted in Indian values and manufacturing strength. From healthcare to design to electronics, this session paints a clear picture of India’s evolving corporate ecosystem. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended