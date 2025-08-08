The Rise Of The Global-Scale Corporation In India | India@100 Panel

At the Business Today India@100 Summit, the session “Built in Bharat: The Rise of Global-Scale Corporations” highlights how Indian companies are increasingly becoming competitive on a global scale. Industry leaders including Manish Sharma (Panasonic India), Anshuman Magazine (CBRE), Dr Aashish Chaudhry (Aakash Healthcare), and Amit Gossain (KONE) share powerful stories of innovation, resilience, and expansion. Moderated by Shaili Chopra, the discussion focuses on what it takes to scale in global markets while staying rooted in Indian values and manufacturing strength. From healthcare to design to electronics, this session paints a clear picture of India’s evolving corporate ecosystem. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.