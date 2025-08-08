Business Today
The Sunrise Sectors That Will Drive India’s Growth | Rajat Dhawan At India@100

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 9:19 PM IST

In the session “The Sunrise Sectors of Tomorrow” at the Business Today India@100 Summit, Rajat Dhawan, Managing Partner at McKinsey India, offers a forward-looking assessment of India’s next big opportunities. In conversation with Shaili Chopra, he pinpoints sectors like AI, green energy, digital services, semiconductors, and logistics as key to India’s long-term growth strategy. The discussion also covers workforce transformation, private investment, and regulatory frameworks that will shape these emerging domains. It’s a data-backed, insight-rich view into where India should be placing its bets as it heads toward 2047. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.

