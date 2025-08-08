Business Today
Transforming Indian Agriculture By 2047 | Amul, ITC, CSEP At BT India@100

What does the future hold for Indian agriculture? And what agricultural reforms are needed to fulfil the ‘Viksit Bharat’ dream by 2047? In this vital session, industry leaders - S Sivakumar, Group Head – Agri & IT Businesses, ITC; Dr Rajesh Shukla, MD & CEO, People Research on India’s Consumer Economy; Amarjeet Sinha, Senior Fellow, CSEP; and Jayen Mehta, MD, Amul come together to reimagine agriculture for a new India. Moderated by Shailendra Bhatnagar and Karishma Asoodani, the panel explores the role of agri-tech, market linkages, climate-smart farming, and rural prosperity. As India moves toward its 2047 vision, food security and farmer income will be central to its growth story. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.

