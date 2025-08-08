Business Today
Trump Tariffs: Gadkari, Panagariya, Kant Call For Bold Reforms | BT India@100

  Aug 8, 2025,
  Updated Aug 8, 2025, 8:49 PM IST

At the BT India@100 summit, India’s top policymakers and economists deliver a sharp call to action in response to Trump’s new tariffs. Nitin Gadkari highlights the urgent need to shift focus from Delhi-Mumbai to rural and tribal India, demanding deeper investment in agriculture and allied sectors. Dr Arvind Panagariya urges immediate implementation of long-pending labour and land reforms, while pointing to excessive red tape that chokes exports. Amitabh Kant calls for sweeping simplification—GST rationalisation, income tax overhaul, lower SLR, and a tourism push. All three voices agree: India must act now, or risk missing a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

TAGS:
