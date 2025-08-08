US Tariff Hypocrisy? Amul & GTRI Hit Back On Dairy, Agri Access | BT India@100

In this sharp Two-Window reactions at the BT India@100 Summit, GTRI’s Ajay Srivastava and Amul MD Jayen Mehta expose the double standards in the U.S.'s tariff war with India. Srivastava argues that the U.S. is leveraging the agri-dairy issue as a distraction, while pushing for deeper structural concessions—from patent law dilution to banning future digital taxes. Mehta busts the “tariff king” myth, revealing how Indian dairy exports like ghee and shrikhand face up to 75% duty in the U.S., while India imposes only 30%. Together, they call out the imbalance and assert India's red lines. A must-watch for anyone tracking agri-trade, food security, and India's global negotiations.