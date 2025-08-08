Business Today
What Will Power India’s Next Growth Wave? | Neelkanth Mishra At BT India@100

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist at Axis Bank and Member of PM Economic Advisory Council, joins Consulting Editor Aabha Bakaya and Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi to outline the next big engines of India’s growth. The session titled ‘What Will Power India’s Next Wave of Growth?’ at the BT India@100 summit, handles every topic from manufacturing and exports to innovation and capital flows, and breaks down where India's momentum will come from as it marches towards 2047. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and Arthaus.

