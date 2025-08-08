Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
india-at-100
When Will India Get Its First Trillion-Dollar Company? | Romal Shetty At India@100

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 8:45 PM IST

India has produced unicorns and decacorns — but what will it take to build a trillion-dollar company? At the Business Today India@100 Summit, Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, tackles this question in the session “When Will India Have a Trillion-Dollar Company?” In conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Shetty discusses capital formation, technology leadership, global markets, and structural reforms that could help Indian companies grow at scale. This session also touches on valuation trends, start-up ecosystems, and sectoral strength required for such a milestone. It’s a sharp look into the future of Indian enterprise. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.

TAGS:
