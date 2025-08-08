Business Today
Why India Faces Double Tariffs Despite 1.4 Billion People | Anshuman Magazine | BT India@100

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 7:45 PM IST

At BT India@100, CBRE's Anshuman Magazine delivers a bold reality check—challenging the hype around India’s consumption story. While India’s massive population fuels optimism, our per capita income remains too low to command true global leverage. In this candid conversation with Shaili Chopra, he explains why countries still dare to impose tariffs on India despite its size—and why the world views us as a potential market, not a powerful one yet. Can India transform its demographic edge into real economic strength? Or is the “Great Indian Consumption Story” running ahead of itself? Watch this sharp insight from the India@100 summit.

