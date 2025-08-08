WTO Vs Trump Tariffs: Harsha Vardhana Singh On New Trade Order | BT India@100

At the BT India@100 Summit, trade expert and former WTO Deputy DG Harsha Vardhana Singh warns of a shifting global trade landscape under the Trump presidency. In conversation with Business Today’s Surabhi, he explains how Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy is turning the U.S. into a “lone rider,” undermining WTO norms like MFN and consensus. He predicts a fragmented future—with plurilateral deals, diluted disciplines, and a less predictable trade regime. While some WTO principles may survive, the rise of conditional multilateralism signals a very different global trade order ahead. Must-watch insights on the geopolitical fault lines reshaping trade and investment worldwide.