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Avocado boom in India: how farmers are turning a premium fruit into a new income source

Avocado boom in India: how farmers are turning a premium fruit into a new income source

India's avocado demand is creating a new opportunity for farmers, with growers in Kadappa, Kodaikanal and Chikkamagaluru turning the premium fruit into an additional income source.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 6:10 AM IST
Avocado switch
1/5

Avocado switch

Once an unfamiliar fruit with limited demand, avocado is now finding space on Indian dining tables and in premium health markets. Farmers are following the changing appetite, experimenting with the crop and discovering that a fruit popular in city cafés can open an entirely different farm-income story.

Four tonnes
2/5

Four tonnes

Varadaraj of Kadappa spent years growing tomatoes and bananas before spotting avocado on a friend's farm. After researching the crop on YouTube, he took the plunge. He has since produced nearly four tonnes and now sells directly to local shops, changing the economics of his small farm.

Half hectare
3/5

Half hectare

In Kodaikanal, farmer Chandrashekharan began cultivating avocados on just half a hectare. The crop is fetching good prices and has increased his income, offering a glimpse of why farmers are increasingly exploring high-value produce instead of relying entirely on conventional crops.

Coffee companion
4/5

Coffee companion

In Chikkamagaluru, avocado is finding an unusual partner: coffee. Farmers are planting the fruit alongside coffee plantations, allowing them to pursue an additional income stream while continuing to grow coffee and black pepper. The strategy turns crop diversification into a financial buffer.

Toast economics
5/5

Toast economics

The avocado toast that has become familiar in urban restaurants has a story far beyond the café table. As demand for the fruit grows, farmers are responding with new cultivation and marketing strategies, creating a curious link between changing food trends, premium produce and rural incomes.

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