iPhone 17 Pro gets cheaper before iPhone 18 Pro launch — check the new price

Price shift
With the iPhone 18 Pro approaching its September 9 launch event, the iPhone 17 Pro series is already seeing price movement. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, originally launched at ₹1,49,900, is listed at ₹1,44,999 on Flipkart, creating an immediate ₹5,000 gap.
Bigger saving
The headline price cut may not be the biggest saving available to buyers. Bank offers on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max can reduce the effective price further, although the exact benefit depends on the bank card and offer being used at checkout.
Pro choice
The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max share Apple's A19 Pro chipset, but buyers are choosing between two very different screen sizes. The 17 Pro gets a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the Pro Max stretches to 6.9 inches.
Timing matters
The timing of the discount makes the iPhone 17 Pro series particularly interesting for buyers who do not need Apple's next-generation model. With the iPhone 18 Pro launch approaching, shoppers could be looking at a familiar premium iPhone at a lower entry price.
Value battle
For someone shopping for a Pro iPhone, the decision is no longer simply about buying the newest model. The ₹5,000 reduction on the 17 Pro Max, combined with potential bank savings, raises a bigger consumer question: is the current Pro model now the smarter buy before the next launch?