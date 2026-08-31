TIME100 AI 2026: Meet 10 Indian and Indian-origin names shaping the future of AI

Suchi Saria: AI’s medical alarm

Suchi Saria, founder and CEO of Bayesian Health and a Johns Hopkins professor, is using AI to help identify patients at risk of sepsis. The US FDA cleared the system in May 2026 as an early-warning tool. Johns Hopkins has reported that its use was associated with a nearly 20% reduction in deaths, while an earlier study involving more than 764,000 patient encounters reported an 18.2% relative reduction in mortality.