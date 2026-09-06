$1 trillion, 500+ investors: India to host landmark BRICS sovereign capital summit in New Delhi

The gathering at The Oberoi will include representatives of sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds and major Gulf and BRICS family offices. The event aims to connect this pool of capital directly with bankable projects in infrastructure, energy transition, critical minerals, technology and digital capacity across the 21 BRICS member and partner countries, according to ANI.

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The summit comes as BRICS economies navigate changing global trade patterns, US tariff pressures, sanctions and rising costs associated with traditional dollar-clearing systems.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI and Lead Co-Chair of iBRICS, said, “For twenty years, cross-border investments within BRICS were discussed politically and executed bilaterally through outside intermediaries. With tariffs and sanctions stressing traditional corridors, funds and ministries need direct access to allocate capital differently. We are providing that dedicated venue alongside the Leaders’ Summit.”

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Focus on direct investment

The first day will feature a closed-door roundtable involving 250 principals, with discussions on non-dollar settlement corridors and capital deployment targets. Participants are also expected to sign the Sovereign Capital Compact, while the second day will feature pre-matched bilateral deal tables and sector-specific discussions.

Dushyant Khanna, Co-Chair of iBRICS New Delhi 2026, said, “BRICS countries hold a massive share of world reserves and are building the rails to move capital independently. The missing link has been matching that capital directly with bankable projects. September 12 is where project owners and global allocators sit down to make that match.”

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Payment systems in focus

Financial connectivity will also feature prominently. Following confirmation of the BRICS payments task force by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, sessions will explore linking fast-payment networks such as India’s UPI and Brazil’s Pix, alongside interoperability between central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The open plenary, BRICS Pay panel and Sovereign Capital Compact signing on September 12 will be accessible to accredited media, while bilateral deal discussions will continue through September 13.

(With ANI inputs)