10-minute delivery goes wrong: Telangana consumer commission orders Zepto to pay ₹57,000

What the commission found

The order was passed on October 13, 2026, in a complaint filed by K Shiva Ganesh, a 35-year-old advocate from Uppal, Hyderabad. According to the complaint, he ordered tender jackfruit and MTR 3 Minute Poha through Zepto on September 28, 2023, paying ₹293, including ₹288 for the products and ₹5 as handling charges.

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The complainant alleged that the app displayed prices higher than the printed MRP and applied discounts to those inflated figures, creating the impression of savings where none existed.

After examining the bill, screenshots of the order, the delivered products and correspondence between the customer and company, the commission found that Zepto had indeed sold the items above MRP.

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Zepto’s defence rejected

Zepto reportedly argued that the difference in pricing was an unintended technical or typing error. The commission rejected this explanation, observing that selling groceries above their printed MRP while advertising discounts on the higher price amounted to misleading and unfair trade conduct.

The commission also noted that the customer had to spend time and effort pursuing legal remedies to seek redress. This was considered while awarding compensation for the inconvenience caused.

Breakdown Of The Penalty

The commission partly allowed the complaint and issued directions under Section 39(1)(g) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Zepto has been told to comply within 45 days of receiving a copy of the order.

Direction Amount Compensation to the complainant ₹2,000 Litigation expenses ₹5,000 Deposit in Consumer Legal Aid Account ₹50,000 Total ₹57,000

The complainant had sought ₹5 lakh as compensation and ₹50,000 towards litigation costs, but the commission instead awarded a smaller amount.

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Direction to stop practice

Beyond the monetary relief, the commission directed Zepto and the opposing parties to discontinue the unfair or restrictive trade practice and not repeat it. The ruling is significant for quick-commerce platforms because it reinforces that displaying a discount on a price above MRP does not cure the violation.

The case also comes amid broader regulatory scrutiny of alleged “drip pricing” and MRP overcharging practices in India’s quick-commerce sector. The Central Consumer Protection Authority had earlier issued a notice to Zepto’s parent entity over similar allegations in June 2025.