10,000-plus flights cancelled by Indian carriers to West Asia since war began

Indian airlines have cancelled over 10,000 flights to West Asia since the outbreak of war in the region, a senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed on Tuesday. The ongoing conflict, which began on February 28, has led to a sharp decline in the number of flights as Gulf countries restricted their airspace.

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Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, told reporters during a media briefing that Indian carriers, which previously operated 300-350 flights daily to West Asia, are now running only 80-90 flights per day.

The war in West Asia erupted following a US and Israeli attack on Iran, which was met with retaliation from Tehran.