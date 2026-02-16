12 deaths in just two weeks in Haryana village raise fears of contaminated drinking water outbreak

In a span of just over two weeks, a quiet village in Haryana has been shaken by a string of unexplained deaths. At least 12 people, including five school children, have died in Chayansa village, with residents and health officials increasingly suspecting contaminated drinking water as the trigger behind the illnesses spreading through households.

Advertisement

The first three deaths were reported about 15 days ago after a sudden sickness. Since then, the toll has climbed steadily. Nearly every home in the village now has someone suffering from fever, cough, body ache or vomiting, while several patients remain in critical condition despite repeated hospital visits.

Investigation underway

Health department teams have stationed themselves in the village, screening residents and collecting hundreds of blood samples. Officials say a definitive cause has not yet been established, though most victims showed similar symptoms.

Villagers suspect unsafe drinking water. The settlement of around 5,000 residents depends on multiple sources, limited municipal supply, underground household tanks, tanker deliveries and RO-treated water brought from nearby Hithin town. Many homes store water in underground tanks that are refilled irregularly.

Advertisement

Concerns deepened when causes of death varied across cases, with some attributed to Hepatitis B or C and others to multi-organ failure and liver infection, raising fears of broader waterborne disease exposure.

Investigations began on February 1. Out of roughly 300 blood samples, only two tested positive for Hepatitis B or C, while more than 400 people have been screened. Water testing has strengthened suspicions: of 107 household samples collected, 23 failed quality checks, showing bacterial growth and inadequate chlorination.

Echoes of earlier outbreaks

Public health experts say the situation mirrors past contamination incidents. In late 2025, Indore witnessed a major outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area after sewage leaked into drinking pipelines, causing widespread vomiting and diarrhoea and multiple deaths. Authorities later confirmed bacterial contamination, and several civic officials were suspended following public criticism.

Advertisement

Residents there had reportedly complained about foul-smelling water for years before the outbreak.

Wider regional concerns

Similar worries have surfaced across the National Capital Region. In Noida Sector 29, residents of Brahmaputra Apartments have reported insects and sediment in the supplied water alongside diarrhoea cases. Parts of Delhi have also flagged ageing pipelines and sewage mixing with drinking water as an ongoing risk.

Public health experts say repeated incidents highlight the need for stricter monitoring of storage systems, routine chlorination and quicker response mechanisms to prevent waterborne disease outbreaks.