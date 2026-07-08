A former Assistant RTO. Assets worth Rs 35 crore. What the vigilance raid uncovered

A vigilance raid at the Lucknow residence of a former Uttar Pradesh Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) has led to the recovery of cash, gold, silver and property documents collectively estimated to be worth around Rs 35 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment recovered Rs 1.62 crore in cash, around 13 kg of gold, 9 kg of silver and documents linked to multiple investments during searches at the residence of Lalit Kumar, a former ARTO posted in Agra.

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The searches were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday after the Vigilance Establishment obtained a search warrant from a competent court.

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Cash Hidden In Packets, 13 Kg Gold Seized

According to an official statement, investigators recovered around Rs 1.62 crore in cash allegedly concealed in packets at different locations inside the house in Chandralok Colony, Aliganj.

The team also seized about 13 kg of gold in the form of bars, bricks, and jewellery, along with nearly 9 kg of silver comprising bars, biscuits, and ornaments.

A government-approved valuer estimated the value of the recovered gold, silver and jewellery at around Rs 20 crore.

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PHOTO | Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment recovered Rs 1.62 crore cash, 13 kg gold and 9 kg silver jewellery and documents relating to movable and immovable assets collectively estimated at around Rs 35 crore during searches at the Lucknow residence of a former Assistant… pic.twitter.com/Cl2xrK3W0D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026

Properties Across UP, Investments Over Rs 1 Crore

Officials also recovered documents relating to multiple movable and immovable assets.

These include residential houses and plots in Lucknow, agricultural land in Lucknow, Barabanki, and Rae Bareli districts, and bookings of flats in Lucknow and Noida. The immovable properties are estimated to be worth around Rs 13 crore.

The searches also uncovered documents relating to investments exceeding Rs 1 crore in bank deposits, post office schemes, mutual funds, and fixed deposits.

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Investigators found two cars - a Toyota Innova and a Hyundai i20 - besides a revolver. An inventory of expensive household furnishings and other domestic items has also been prepared.

DA Case Under Investigation

Lalit Kumar had earlier been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a vigilance inquiry allegedly found that he had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The case is being investigated by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment's Lucknow Sector on the directions of the state government.

According to the Vigilance Establishment, the total value of the recovered cash, precious metals, jewellery, investments, and movable and immovable assets is estimated at around Rs 35 crore.

It said all suspected disproportionate assets recovered during the searches are being verified and will be incorporated into the ongoing investigation before further legal action is taken.

The Director General of Police and Director, Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment, has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the Lucknow Sector team that conducted the searches.

(With inputs from PTI)