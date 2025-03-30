137 tonnes of aid, army hospital, rescue teams: India mounts major relief drive for quake-hit Myanmar

India on Saturday launched a full-scale humanitarian mission to assist Myanmar after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake left over 1,600 dead and thousands injured. Under “Operation Brahma,” India has delivered 137 tonnes of relief material, deployed rescue teams, and dispatched medical and naval support to help its neighbour recover.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and said, “India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.” He added on X, “Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma.”

Two C-17 aircraft with 118 member Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, including Women & Child Care services and 60 tonnes of relief material have landed in Myanmar 🇲🇲. With these, five relief flights from 🇮🇳 have landed in Myanmar today. pic.twitter.com/h5CBKIGsd3 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 29, 2025

India became the first country to land rescue personnel in Nay-Pyi-Taw. Hours after delivering 15 tonnes of aid to Yangon, two Indian Air Force C130J aircraft carrying 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and additional materials landed in the capital. Officials said two more IAF C17 aircraft, loaded with 60 para-field ambulances, will follow.

The NDRF team, led by Commandant P K Tiwary of the 8th battalion based in Ghaziabad, has also taken along trained rescue dogs for collapsed structure operations as per INSARAG norms. The team will head to Mandalay early Sunday and is expected to be the first rescue unit to arrive on site.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed Indian naval ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri are en route to Yangon with 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid. Two more ships will follow. “#OperationBrahma gets underway. First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar,” he posted.

In addition, a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is being flown from Agra to Mandalay to provide emergency medical care.

Relief material already sent includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generators, and essential medicines. The supplies were handed over in Yangon to Chief Minister U Soe Thein by Indian Ambassador Abhay Thakur.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “India has acted as a 'First Responder' to assist the people of Myanmar.” Explaining the mission’s name, he added, “Brahma is the god of creation. At a time when we are extending a helping hand… this particular name of the operation has a special resonance.”

The Indian embassy in Myanmar confirmed it is coordinating the swift delivery of relief and is in constant touch with the Indian community. “We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals: +95-95419602,” it said on X.

India shares a 1,643-kilometre-long border with Myanmar, and this multi-agency mobilisation marks its third major international deployment of the NDRF—after the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 2023 Türkiye quake.