1,370 litres of milk destroyed: Gujarat plant raided for making milk with detergent, urea

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) revoked the licence of a dairy plant in Gujarat’s Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district after it was found preparing adulterated milk. FSSAI said 1,370 litres of unsafe milk was destroyed voluntarily on spot.

The major adulteration racket was busted in a joint raid with Gujarat food safety department. The police has also seized large amounts of adulterants, and a probe into the supply chain is on.

HOW WAS ADULTERATED MILK MADE?

The adulterated milk was made by mixing the following ingredients:

Water

Milk powder

Caustic soda

Refined palmolein oil

Refined soybean oil

Detergent powder

Urea fertiliser

#Gujarat A major joint raid in Himatnagar, Gujarat, has shut down a dairy unit producing milk from Urea and Palm Oil. The raid was conducted by Food Safety Dept. Gujarat. Investigation into the supply chain is underway. #FSSAIAction #FSSAIinStates #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/YIIFaHn1jT — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) February 8, 2026

According to a report in Times of India, the police have seized 450 kg of whey protein, 625 kg skimmed milk powder, 300 kg premium SMP powder, apart from urea fertiliser, caustic soda, detergent powder, soybean oil and palm oil. These adulterants are mixed to artificially increase the thickness, foam, and protein content of the milk. These ingredients also help in giving an overall appearance of milk.

The police, beside the ingredients, seized 1,962 litres of adulterated milk and 1,180 litres of adulterated buttermilk, that were meant for distribution.

FAKE MILK RACKET IN GUJARAT

The racket has been going on for the past five years, the report added. The raid at the Shree Satya Dairy Products led to the arrest of five people, including a juvenile. The police said the plant used 300 litres of milk to prepare 1,700-1,800 litres of fake milk, mixed with the adulterants.

The joint raid took place after the agencies received specific intelligence. The authorities found equipment used for manufacturing and packaging milk, apart from the adulterants. The plant was then immediately shut.

The four accused – plant operator Jitendra Patel and employees Sachin Makwana, Karan Parmar and Ajaysinh Parmar – have been arrested, along with a juvenile. The factory owner, Rakesh alias Dhamo Patel, is absconding.

