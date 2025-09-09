'14 govts in 7 years': Expert on KP Sharma Oli's sudden exit amid 'Gen Z' protests in Nepal

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney on Tuesday explained that Nepal has always been on tenterhooks ever since it embraced democracy. Chellaney said in a social media post that KP Sharma Oli's sudden exit was another reminder of Nepal's chronic instability.

The geostrategist also cautioned politicians against underestimating the "fury of the streets".

"KP Sharma Oli of the Marxist-Leninist Party, who muscled his way back into office for a fourth term in July 2024, has now been forced to resign as Nepal's prime minister. His fall, triggered by the youth-led protests, underscores how even the country's most seasoned political survivor could not withstand the fury of the streets. In a nation that has cycled through 14 governments in 7 years, Oli's exit is less an end than another reminder of Nepal's chronic instability," Chellaney wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Commenting on the uncertainty in Nepal following Oli's exit, author and journalist Rahul Pandita said that the leadership vacuum in such times can be extremely dangerous.

"The youth of Nepal have toppled the government. The irony here is that Nepal overthrew the monarchy, ushering in a revolution through Maoists. But they proved to be no better than the monarchs. The challenge now is to find an alternative, which is difficult. A leadership vacuum such as this can be quite dangerous," Pandita wrote.

Earlier in the day, KP Sharma Oli resigned as the Prime Minister of Nepal following violent protests and rising unrest across the country.

In his resignation letter to President Ramchandra Paudel, Oli cited the "extraordinary circumstances" facing Nepal, while adding that he is quitting to pave the way for a "constitutional and political" resolution of the current situation, as per news agency PTI.

His resignation came after hundreds of protestors vandalised and set fire to his private residence in Balkot. Besides this, the demonstrators attacked the private residences of several top Nepali politicians, including President Paudel, and vandalised the Parliament in Kathmandu.

Though the Nepal government last night revoked its ban on social media websites following the protests led by 'Gen Z' youths, the agitators continued their demonstration against corruption and demanded accountability for the deaths of at least 20 people.

Given the precarious security situation, Air India has suspended the flights operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route today.