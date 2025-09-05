'14 Pakistani terrorists, 34 human bombs': Mumbai Police on high alert for Ganesh Visarjan after threat message

Security in Mumbai has been heightened after a bomb threat message was received, claiming that '14 Pak terrorists, 400 kg RDX' have entered the city. The message, which was sent to the official WhatsApp number of the traffic police, stated that human bombs had been planted in 34 vehicles, and the city would be 'shaken' by the explosions. The threat, attributed to 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi,' warned of an attack on Anant Chaturdashi, 6 September.

Mumbai police have placed the city on high alert as they continue to investigate the threat from all angles. Authorities are currently searching for the individual responsible for the message. While initial assessments suggest the threat might be a hoax, precautionary measures are being taken to ensure public safety.

This incident follows the arrest of Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise earlier this week, who was detained for making a false bomb threat about Kalwa railway station. Ranpise, allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, was apprehended after calling the police helpline to report a nonexistent bomb.

In July, a similar situation occurred when the Mumbai Police received a bomb threat call regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Multiple calls from different numbers triggered a massive search operation, but no suspicious activity was found.

The current threat message claimed that the explosions could potentially cause casualties of '1 crore people,' significantly raising the stakes for authorities. Despite the claim's dubious nature, police are taking it seriously to prevent any possibility of harm.

Efforts are underway to trace the origin of the message. Police officials remain on standby, prepared to act should the situation escalate. Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious activity immediately.

The repeated incidents of false threats highlight the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining public safety. These occurrences strain resources and can cause unnecessary public panic.

As Mumbai gears up for Anant Chaturdashi, security personnel continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that safety measures are in place to protect residents and visitors during the festival.