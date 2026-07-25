1997 paper leak protest to Education Minister: The extraordinary political journey of Dharmendra Pradhan

In 1997, Dharmendra Pradhan stood outside the Odisha Secretariat alongside hundreds of students protesting an alleged examination paper leak. The demonstration ended in a police lathi charge, leaving the young student leader with multiple fractures.

Nearly three decades later, Pradhan found himself leading India's Education Ministry — the very institution responsible for safeguarding the integrity of the country's examination system. The remarkable arc from campus activist to Union minister is one of the defining chapters of his four-decade political career.

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A political upbringing

Born on June 26, 1969, in Talcher, Odisha, Pradhan grew up in a family deeply rooted in politics. His father, Debendra Pradhan, was a senior BJP leader and later served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Public life was therefore never far from home.

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Pradhan completed his schooling in Odisha before studying at Talcher College. He later earned a Master's degree in Anthropology from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, where his interest in student politics steadily grew.

The activist who found his calling

Pradhan's political journey began through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student wing. He rose through its ranks, serving as a student union leader and becoming one of the prominent youth faces in Odisha.

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Among the defining moments of his activist years was the 1997 agitation against an alleged examination paper leak. Leading nearly 1,500 students outside the Odisha Secretariat, Pradhan was injured during a police crackdown on protesters. The episode cemented his reputation as a grassroots leader willing to confront the establishment over issues affecting students.

Climbing the BJP ladder

The years that followed saw Pradhan steadily rise within the BJP organisation. He served as president of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Odisha, later becoming BJP National Secretary and National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), earning a reputation as one of the party's most effective organisers.

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His electoral breakthrough came in 2000 when he was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Pallahara. Four years later, he entered the Lok Sabha from Deogarh before serving multiple terms in the Rajya Sabha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he returned to the Lower House after winning from Sambalpur.

From energy reforms to education

Pradhan joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in 2014 as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas. He later handled the Steel Ministry and the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship portfolio, playing a key role in flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

In July 2021, he was appointed Union Minister of Education while continuing to oversee Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Since then, he has led the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, pushed for higher education reforms, expanded digital learning initiatives and worked to strengthen vocational education through closer industry linkages.

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Few Indian politicians have travelled a path as symbolic as Dharmendra Pradhan's. The student activist who once marched against an alleged paper leak eventually became the country's Education Minister, responsible for shaping policy for millions of students.